2022 was a very productive year for Rotary Lights, the annual Chrismastime display at Riverside Park in La Crosse, according to a press release from Pat Stephens, president of the organization. Among the accomplishments:

• Food collections topped 285,000 items, supplying 16 area pantries and the Hunger Task Force

• Each pantry also received a check to maintain facilities.

• With Interact, another 30,000-plus food items were collected for the annual ifeed event in November at Logan High.

• A partner drive with United Way netted another 25,000-plus food items.

• Through teddy bear sales, WAFER Food Pantry got $32,450 for its new building.

• A $22,000 walk-in cooler was provided to the La Crosse YMCA.

• A two-door refrigerator was gifted to Mathy Boy’s/Girl’s Club

• Rotary assisted in getting the band shell covered in Riverside Park.

• A two-door refrigerator was given to the Big Brother/Big Sisters.

• In cooperation with the Friends of Riverside Park, Rotary Lights contributed over $100,000 to the new park restroom.

• Over $32,000 was given to 97 nonprofits that provided the “people power” to Rotary Lights.

• Free ice time and skates were provided at park

• Four trees were given to Riverside Park.

• Free use of the Kiddie Train is given to numerous outings.

There are just over 3,000 volunteers each year that make Rotary Lights possible. Plans are already underway to make the 30th year of Rotary Lights (2025) a special celebration, according to Stephens.