An Ash Wednesday event entitled "A Time to Reflect" will be offered by New Image Women's Ministry on Wednesday, March 6, at 9:30 a.m. or 6:30 p.m.
The program will feature a dramatic sketch, music, and an inspirational message.
The program will be held at Christ Is Lord Church, 1269 County Road PH, Onalaska WI.
Child care and classes are available at both sessions. A freewill offering will be collected.
For more information contact Kristi Nelson at 608.790.4053.
