A warm new year so far, with more warmth on the way after a midweek cool spell

What a difference a year made. On Jan. 5, 2018, the high temperature in La Crosse was 9 degrees, up from a morning low of minus-14.
Saturday’s record-setting 54-degree high was 45 degrees warmer than last year’s high on the same date, and a single degree higher than the 53 degrees recorded in 2012.
Playing that numbers game is easy when the temperature in January peaks in a range usually reserved for April. Saturday’s low, for instance — 27 — was 18 degrees higher than normal, three degrees higher than the normal high for that date and 41 degrees warmer than last year’s low.
But the unseasonably warm weather isn’t keeping the roads entirely safe. The National Weather Service warned of freezing rain turning to snow north of Interstate 90 overnight before a rainy Monday with a high of 46.
Monday night and Tuesday should bring more precipitation — rain and snow but little accumulation — before cooler air brings afternoon temperatures in the teens on Wednesday and a normal January day on Thursday before the highs push up toward the 30-degree mark heading into the weekend.
But that relatively cool snap shouldn’t be too intimidating. After all, it was minus-34 in La Crosse 107 years ago today, in 1912 — the fifth-coldest day here since record-keeping began in 1873.
