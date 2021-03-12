A wedding, after all ,

After graduating college, Rachel Wolfe from Winona and Cesar from Miami entered the Peace Corps. They were sent to Central America to be trained and work. They met there and served about two years before returning to the US.

They started their careers in Rochester, Minnesota, fell in love and planned a wedding for June 20, 2020, inviting over 200 friends and relatives.

Plans were made well in advance and everything was set -- venue, food, music and accommodations for out of town guests. Then Covid hit and they were devastated but knew they couldn't have guests traveling and gathering. So the wedding would have to be just a few family members. Then they were hit hard! Cesar's mother, living in Miami, was hospitalized with Covid. She was put in an induced coma on a ventilator. Of course no family members were allowed in the room to see her. Her husband had to stay quarantined at home in a state of shock.

This part has a happy ending. After being in a coma for three weeks, she regained consciousness and could breathe on her own. She still had to stay in the hospital for eight weeks. Once Cesar and Rachel knew she was going to be all right they went ahead with their wedding. They held it in a park in Rochester with distancing for about 15 family and friends around. Julia got to see her son get married on zoom from her hospital bed.