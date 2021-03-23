‘A well-oiled machine’ Rep. Kind praises vaccination clinic; capacity continues to grow

Rep. Ron Kind on Tuesday toured the community-based vaccination clinic at UW-La Crosse, as the site continues to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine in the Coulee Region.

Kind was joined by officials from UWL, the La Crosse County Health Department, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare — the four partnering organizations on the project.

The clinic, housed in the Cleary Alumni & Friends Center, has distributed more than 2,000 doses of the vaccine since opening March 9. After starting with a capacity of 200 doses per day, the clinic has ramped up to 250 doses, with the goal of hitting 1,000 by mid-April.

“This is an unbelievable vaccine site operation — it’s a well-oiled machine,” Kind said, noting that Wisconsin is among the top five states in the country when it comes to distributing vaccine in a timely manner. “It’s because of planning, preparation and vaccine sites like this that keep people safe.

Kind said Wisconsin is nearly at a point where it can reopen its economy, send children back to school and return to life and business as usual. But first, more people must be vaccinated.