AAP advising surgery, medication for some obese youth

New guidelines are urging swift, more intensive interventions for child obesity, with surgery and medications on the table for young teens.

The American Academy of Pediatrics earlier this month, in the journal Pediatrics, offered its newest comprehensive update in 15 years in the treating of youth obesity, with recommendations for toddlers through teens.

Per the CDC, some 14.7 million, or 19.7%, of children and teen in the U.S. classified as obese -- a BMI at or above the 95th percentile for their age and sex -- and 4.5 million severely obese, double the rate of two decades ago. Early onset of severe health problems is a growing concern, with with blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea and joint pressure potential consequences of extreme excess weight.

A previous study from the AAP, which evaluated weight loss surgery among youth from 2010-2017, found procedures rose from 2.3 per 100,000 to 4.6 per 100,000 during that time frame. While child obesity rates are highest among Hispanic and Black youth, at 26.2% and 24.8% respectively, white youth, 16.6% of whom are obese, comprised between 45 to 54% of surgeries, up to three times higher than among those Hispanic or Black. Barriers include lack of insurance coverage or absence of a physician referral.

Obesity typically starts early in life, and contributors may go beyond calorie intake and activity level. Genetics, physiology, presence of adverse childhood experiences and socioeconomic status can play a role.

“Stressors in the home or environment, such as household food insecurity, growing up in an under resourced community, and poverty -- surprisingly and somewhat ironically -- are actually strongly associated as well with obesity," says Gundersen Health System pediatrician Dr. Kelsey Clemens. "It’s not just lifestyle, but also genetics, the home environment, and the overall culture we live in today."

In addressing child obesity, AAP advises a blend of education, lifestyle changes, medications and procedures depending on individual. These guidelines are designed for those already obese rather than for prevention.

At as young as 2, youth are advised to work with a health care provider and their parents and guardians to create a plan that includes the entire family unit. Per the AAP report, evidence-based treatment administered by trained professionals in tandem with parent involvement "has no evidence of harm and can result in less disordered eating."

Says Clemens, "It really takes the whole family, so parents are important and crucial to treating pediatric obesity. Parents are there to help them stay motivated and remain accountable for achieving that goal, in terms of managing their nutrition, encouraging exercise and getting them the support they need when they need it."

Starting at age 12, prescribed weight loss medications (pharmacotherapy) may be considered, for use in conjunction with intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment (IHBLT). This treatment includes 26 or more hours of in person, family based multifactorial treatment, conducted over a time period of three months to a year, per the AAP.

"It’s something everyone struggles with, knowing how to build and keep healthy habits, says Clemens. "This is a more one-on-one–focused treatment to be able to work together toward those goals."

Those 13 and older with severe obesity -- a BMI ≥120% of the 95th percentile for age and sex -- should undergo evaluation for bariatric or metabolic surgery.

"There is no evidence that 'watchful waiting' or delayed treatment is appropriate for children with obesity," Dr. Sandra Hassink, vice chair of the AAP Clinical Practice Guideline Subcommittee on Obesity and co-author of the guidelines said in a Jan. 9 release. "The goal is to help patients make changes in lifestyle, behaviors or environment in a way that is sustainable and involves families in decision-making at every step of the way."

For more information on childhood obesity and treatment options, contact Gundersen Pediatrics or the Gundersen Healthy Living Center.

