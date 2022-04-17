Aaron Engel: Challenges and opportunities - School district facilities

Change can be scary. Few people like it, but change is inevitable. We can view change as a challenge or as an opportunity. In the School District of La Crosse, we celebrate the power of progress. We will always work to capitalize upon opportunities to continually improve positive educational experiences and outcomes for our students, regardless of the challenge. We do what is best for kids.

We are excited to wrap up our long-range facility planning process. With our facilities, we want to provide students with modern learning environments and right-size facilities to reduce operating and deferred maintenance costs. We have a few challenges with our facilities, but we also have great opportunities.

The first challenge is declining enrollment. Declining enrollment has a significant impact on funding. Each student represents about $11,300 in potential revenue. Due to lower birth rates over the last three decades, our district now has 1,300 fewer students than in 2000 and our enrollment is projected to continue to decline over the next decade.

Over the years, we have made substantial reductions in all areas of the budget to keep up with these financial limitations but we continue to face budget deficits annually. Declining enrollment results in less revenue, underutilized buildings, inefficient staffing, and increased operational costs.

A second challenge is excess capacity. School districts the size of La Crosse typically have fewer buildings. The School District of La Crosse currently maintains 15 buildings including two high schools, three middle schools, nine elementary buildings, and one charter school building. School districts of similar size average 10.5 buildings with one high school, two middle schools, and seven elementary schools. La Crosse is the smallest district with two high schools in Wisconsin.

The third challenge is aging buildings. Our aging buildings have higher operating costs, substantial deferred maintenance, and no longer meet students’ modern educational needs. An assessment of the district’s deferred maintenance needs indicates $81 million in expenses with an annual budget of only $1.2 million to address those needs. A facility assessment of the five oldest school buildings in the district (the middle schools and Emerson and Spence Elementary) indicates $25 million in infrastructure costs for those buildings alone.

The school district’s aging buildings have been well taken care of and continually modified to meet new expectations. However, our oldest buildings do not meet modern ADA codes, have undersized classrooms, lack specialized spaces for students with disabilities, music, art and physical education, and limit instructional practices.

All students eventually go through the middle and high schools, so by focusing our facility planning on a 6-12th grade solution, we will achieve the most positive impact for the most students at one time. The largest maintenance costs and greatest needs for improvement are at our middle schools. Building one high school and moving our middle schoolers into the existing high schools immediately improves the learning environment for half of our student body. This also provides us with the largest cost savings as early as possible through our long-range facility plan.

Consolidating our middle and high schools will increase educational opportunities for our students. Currently, there are classes, programs, and even athletics that cannot be run because there are too few students at one school to do so. As a result, we already have a number of co-ops between schools that run so that programs can continue that wouldn’t otherwise.

Due to sound long-range fiscal management, district debt about to be paid off from previous referendums, and current low-interest rates, now is the time to address our challenges and take advantage of our opportunities to invest in our students, invest in our facilities, and invest in our community.

In the coming weeks, we invite you to join us to learn more about our long-range facility plan during a series of community informational sessions. These sessions will be held on April 27 and May 3 from 6—8 p.m. and hosted at Lincoln Middle School in La Crosse.

For more information on our long-range facility planning work done so far, please visit www.lacrosseschools.org.

Aaron Engel is the superintendent of the School District of La Crosse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0