Aaron Engel: Old buildings, new needs in School District of La Crosse

School buildings are full of history. The teachers, the students, the books, and especially the walls are brimming with memories. Much like the rings of a tree, the walls of our schools tell us a tale about the history of our district.

Each era holds special pieces of the past about the changing expectations for public schools. Every transformation the community felt was necessary for students to be prepared for the future is recorded in these walls. Each addition and renovation indicate what a modern learning environment was at that particular point in time.

The evolution of Emerson Elementary School over the years is one chapter of this story. Emerson Elementary School, located near the UW-La Crosse campus, was built in 1939 and serves the northeast portion of central La Crosse. Its original construction included a modest office area on the first floor and classrooms located on two levels.

In 1956, the school district added two classrooms and a combination cafeteria/gymnasium. This addition responded to new expectations by the community and increasing demands of public education and so appropriate spaces were provided to accommodate. The additions provided space for a lunch program on-site — up until then students often walked home for lunch — and added spaces to accommodate curricular instruction in art, music, and physical education.