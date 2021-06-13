Aaron Engel: Old buildings, new needs in School District of La Crosse

School buildings are full of history. The teachers, the students, the books, and especially the walls are brimming with memories. Much like the rings of a tree, the walls of our schools tell us a tale about the history of our district.
Each era holds special pieces of the past about the changing expectations for public schools. Every transformation the community felt was necessary for students to be prepared for the future is recorded in these walls. Each addition and renovation indicate what a modern learning environment was at that particular point in time.
The evolution of Emerson Elementary School over the years is one chapter of this story. Emerson Elementary School, located near the UW-La Crosse campus, was built in 1939 and serves the northeast portion of central La Crosse. Its original construction included a modest office area on the first floor and classrooms located on two levels.
In 1956, the school district added two classrooms and a combination cafeteria/gymnasium. This addition responded to new expectations by the community and increasing demands of public education and so appropriate spaces were provided to accommodate. The additions provided space for a lunch program on-site — up until then students often walked home for lunch — and added spaces to accommodate curricular instruction in art, music, and physical education.
In 1972, the library media center was added to the building. Instruction in how to use libraries became a new expectation of schools, so this new space provided room for a larger, dedicated library and small group instruction. Around this same time, services for special education were added in public schools. This led to the repurposing of various existing spaces to provide for special education classrooms.
In 1993, another addition added a dedicated gymnasium, modern bathrooms, offices for special education specialists like speech, and modern music and art rooms. Expectations of schools had changed once again requiring additions to the building to meet the needs of the students, families, staff and the community.
Since then, continued renovations and improvements have been made at Emerson Elementary School. A four-year-old kindergarten program was added, a computer lab was built into the library, and a conference room was created to accommodate meetings with parents and collaboration between teachers. Bathrooms have been updated to meet new codes and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems have been replaced. The building has been ever-changing to meet the needs that arose.
We see this evolution in other school buildings in our district as well. Our older elementary schools like Spence Elementary and Summit Environmental School have experienced similar additions and renovations through the years.
Buildings constructed in the past 30 years have these new expectations carefully planned for in their original development. When North Woods International School and Southern Bluffs Elementary School were built, these modern needs were accounted for from the start. Additionally, new buildings have been able to accommodate the expectations of 21st-century learning.
Newer buildings in the school district have breakout areas for student collaboration, presentation spaces for those students to communicate their ideas, handicapped accessible facilities, and appropriately developed classrooms for early childhood and special education.
Our most recent construction projects at Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori and Hamilton Elementary School have also incorporated the needs of the community in their design. As community schools, they have spaces allocated for after-school programs, ongoing services for the community, and are designed to be centers of activity for the neighborhood.
We want all of our school buildings to meet the learning needs of our students. The additions and renovations the school district has made in each era over the last 80 years have allowed the school district to do just that. However, we are at a point with our older buildings where the limitations of their original construction and the costs of ongoing maintenance may not allow us to add on and renovate to provide the modern learning environments our community expects and our students deserve.
Over the next six months, the school district will be reaching out to the community to learn more about its expectations for modern learning environments for its students. We will be holding community focus groups for anyone who is interested in attending to share background information and explore ideas for the future of the school district’s facilities. The feedback from these focus groups will help us develop the school district’s next long-range facility plan.
If you are interested in attending one of the focus groups being held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 30 and July 7, please RSVP by contacting Kelly Galván at kgalvan@lacrossesd.org or by calling 608-789-7628.
As Emerson Elementary School demonstrates, the changing demands of our community and the needs of our students can be seen in the evolution of our school buildings. The development of a long-range facility plan with feedback from the community will help the school district plan for the next era of facilities to ensure the School District of La Crosse provides the best possible education for all of our students.
Aaron J. J. Engel, Ph.D., is Superintendent of the School District of La Crosse