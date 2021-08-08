Aaron Engel: One high school?

Returning to the idea of identity, it is difficult for some people to imagine one high school because of their pride and identity around their high school experience at Logan or Central, either as a current student or with the schools being the alma maters of themselves or their children.

An option that could be explored to alleviate the issue of identity, is two high schools in one building. This is a model that exists in West Bend, Wisconsin. East and West Bend High Schools are located in the same building. Although this option brings its own unique set of challenges, it also brings with it the efficiencies of one building and one staff while keeping a vast array of opportunities for students and the identity around their own high school name, mascot and pride.

The idea of one high school in the School District of La Crosse is not a new idea. It has been discussed at various times in our community by different groups for years. However, we have an incredible opportunity right now to legitimately examine if it is a viable and successful strategy for our school district.

We are excited to have this conversation, to learn from others about the opportunities and challenges one high school will provide, and imagine a visionary future for our students, families and community in the School District of La Crosse.

Aaron Engel, Ph.D., is superintendent of the School District of La Crosse.

