Aaron Engel: Opportunities ahead in evaluating school district facilities

We have an incredible opportunity in front of us. The School District of La Crosse is evaluating facilities to develop a long range facility plan that will provide the best possible learning environments for our students now and into the future.
While there are some existing challenges, there are also some wonderful opportunities and I am excited for the next chapter of public education in La Crosse.
The two primary challenges the School District of La Crosse faces are declining enrollment and aging buildings. Over the last 20 years, our district’s enrollment has declined by over 1,400 students. School districts are funded on a per pupil basis so a loss of enrollment results in a loss of revenue. We have many fewer dollars now to educate students than we did 20 years ago. We also have less need for the facilities we have due to fewer students in our buildings. The district has taken many steps to account for this loss of revenue including reducing the number of staff, eliminating overhead by consolidating two schools and building Northside Elementary, and cutting budgets. Despite these efforts, declining enrollment has led to deficit budgets impacting the opportunities we are able to provide to our students and our ability to retain high quality staff.
Our school district also currently maintains a series of aging buildings at the end of their designed life cycles. Five of our buildings are over 80 years old. While these schools are safe and acceptable for educating our students, they require tens of millions of dollars in maintenance to bring them up to modern codes and to address critical needs. They were designed for education in the 1920s and 1930s, not 2021. Despite additions and ongoing upkeep, these older structures will never provide the modern educational environments students deserve for 21st century learning expectations.
Despite these challenges, there are significant opportunities. We have an opportunity to provide schools that meet the high bar set by our students’ and our community for educating children today. We have an opportunity to provide proper spaces for collaboration, small group learning, music, drama, special education, early childhood, STEM, and much more. We have an opportunity to create efficiencies so we can reinvest in the modern expectations our community has of public education including socio-emotional and mental health supports. We have an opportunity to provide educational facilities that meet the needs of our school families, our neighborhoods, and the greater La Crosse area. The Northside Elementary and Hamilton Early Learning Center projects demonstrate how schools designed for the community’s needs can have a powerful, positive impact on our students and families.
We will be engaging with our community over the next year to learn more about how the school district can meet students’ needs. We will be working together to create a long range facility plan that supports a collective vision for the future of public education in the School District of La Crosse. We see each of these challenges as an opportunity and look forward to providing the best possible education for our students now and in the future
Aaron J. J. Engel, Ph.D., is superintendent of the School District of La Crosse.