Aaron Engel: Opportunities ahead in evaluating school district facilities

We have an incredible opportunity in front of us. The School District of La Crosse is evaluating facilities to develop a long range facility plan that will provide the best possible learning environments for our students now and into the future.

While there are some existing challenges, there are also some wonderful opportunities and I am excited for the next chapter of public education in La Crosse.

The two primary challenges the School District of La Crosse faces are declining enrollment and aging buildings. Over the last 20 years, our district’s enrollment has declined by over 1,400 students. School districts are funded on a per pupil basis so a loss of enrollment results in a loss of revenue. We have many fewer dollars now to educate students than we did 20 years ago. We also have less need for the facilities we have due to fewer students in our buildings. The district has taken many steps to account for this loss of revenue including reducing the number of staff, eliminating overhead by consolidating two schools and building Northside Elementary, and cutting budgets. Despite these efforts, declining enrollment has led to deficit budgets impacting the opportunities we are able to provide to our students and our ability to retain high quality staff.