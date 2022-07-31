Aaron Engel: Strong Schools = Strong Community

A great education prepares our kids for a successful future. We must ensure our schools are up to date and able to provide the basics as well as the collaborative, engaging training students need to be successful in tomorrow’s workplace. Our students today are the builders, entrepreneurs, and leaders of tomorrow. Providing the best possible education is crucial for our kids’ future so that our whole community is successful.

The problem

After 20 years of declining enrollment, caused by changing local demographics and lower birth rates, and reductions in state funding, we are facing significant budget deficits now and into the future. Six of our buildings are over 80 years old, getting more expensive to maintain, and do not meet today’s needs.

To adjust, we have cut costs and reduced expenses where it did not impact our ability to educate students. However, we can no longer afford to heat, clean, and maintain all 15 of our buildings and keep the great opportunities we have for our kids. We must now consolidate grades and buildings to keep class sizes small, offer the electives students need, and provide the engaging labs and classrooms today’s instruction requires.

The process

Over the last two years, we assessed our oldest buildings, explored dozens of facility options, brought together focus groups and listening sessions, and gathered comprehensive feedback through two community-wide surveys. The idea that emerged from our community as the one most likely to address our budgetary needs and best prepare our kids for the future is building one new consolidated high school and moving our middle schools into our existing high schools.

Additionally, since we started our long-range facility planning, the state has not provided new funding to schools, causing our projected deficits to grow. With no increase in revenue for schools for two years, one high school has become a necessity to balance our budget. Our choice is no longer between what we have now or one high school.

In the next 5-10 years, we must consolidate into one high school so we can continue to provide small class sizes and the opportunities our students need to be prepared for the future. If we are not able to build a new, modern high school, we will have to fit all high school students into Central High School without the collaborative classrooms, modern labs and athletic facilities a new high school would provide.

To find a place for a new high school we examined 11 different sites considering size, location, availability, environmental concerns and reuse of an existing facility. Only one 40-acre site in the city was available, and we were able to secure the right to purchase the Trane Headquarters site if a referendum is passed. A new high school on the Trane property will cost $194.7 million resulting in an $0.08 increase on the mill rate or $8.00 per $100,000 in home value.

The solution

Moving our middle schools into our high schools will significantly improve classrooms and facilities for our middle school students. The current high schools will be an immediate upgrade to the middle school experience by providing access to better facilities for science, career and technical education, music and athletics. The middle schools will be two of the best in western Wisconsin.

A new high school will prepare students for the jobs of the future with up-to-date labs for advanced manufacturing, automotive technology, health science careers, and collaborative classroom spaces that reflect today’s workforce needs. With all high school students in one place, we will be able to offer the electives students are asking for that we cannot currently provide, including courses in the culinary arts, automotive, engineering, electronics, construction, health sciences and advanced placement classes.

The new high school will be designed with safety in mind and include energy efficiency measures like geothermal and solar panels. There will be dedicated spaces for the arts and athletics with all athletic practice facilities on site. Given that we already co-op 40% of our athletics and many of our other clubs and activities, one high school will improve access to our programs and allow for new activities such as boys volleyball, lacrosse and more.

Investing in a new high school and upgrading middle school facilities by moving into our current high schools will improve the learning environment for half of our 6,000-plus students. This plan will allow us to avoid $18.5 million in maintenance expenses and reduce operating costs by $4.5 million a year which can be reinvested in our students and teachers. Most importantly, this plan allows the school district to continue to provide small class sizes, modern learning labs and the opportunities our students need to be prepared for the future.

To learn more about the referendum and the work done so far, please visit www.lacrosseschools.org/referendum. Please remember to vote on Nov. 8, 2022.