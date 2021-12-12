Aaron Engel: Survey results are in. What’s next?

Big changes can create big feelings. Anticipation. Uncertainty. Excitement. This applies to change at home, at work, and in this case, at school.

When we started to look at the prospect of making some big changes in our school district, the sheer size of the work in front of us was daunting. But we started this conversation with the end already in mind. A laser-sharp focus on the single most important question. A question we ask ourselves every day, on every topic in our district. What is best for kids?

We are incredibly thankful for and excited about the wonderful community response we received for our long-range facility planning survey. We sent a paper survey to every box holder in the School District of La Crosse and provided a survey email link to each of our district staff members, parents, and guardians.

Our community responded with 4,664 responses, a response rate of 16.4%, which is typical for school districts of our size.

The respondents were made up of a wide cross-section of our community with good representation from parents and guardians, staff, and community members without students in our schools. Those who participated in our survey came from every age group and represented every municipality proportionally.

Even with the diversity of respondents, the results were consistent across groups. District residents backed a long-range plan to right-size our district, with 71% being supportive. A plan to consolidate from three to two middle schools was supported by 79% of residents. And a plan to reduce the number of elementary schools was supported by 70% of residents.

On the question of one high school, 55% of residents supported exploring consolidating to one high school campus, 24% indicated “no”, and 20% indicated they were “not sure or needed more information.”

These results give us a clear indication that the community overwhelmingly supports our efforts to explore how to right-size our district. Even on the question of consolidating to one high school, more than twice as many people were in favor of exploring one high school than said not to.

Our next step is to leverage your feedback along with all of the additional information we have gathered so far to continue our work to build a long-range facility plan — guiding our building improvements over the next 10 to 15 years.

Once we have developed more specifics around a new district facility plan, we will ask you again for your input through a second community survey this spring focusing on detailed potential capital improvements, associated costs, and any mill rate impacts.

All of this work could lead us to a referendum in November of 2022 if the community continues to show support for the direction we are heading.

We know how much our community values and supports public education. We hope that support allows us to forge a path forward providing the finest educational experiences for our students in the best possible facilities and creating neighborhood assets that meet the shared needs of our community as a whole.

Investing in facilities will lead to efficiencies and modern learning environments that allow us to meet all students’ needs but also contribute to an ever-growing and vibrant city of La Crosse. But in the end, it all boils down to just one question. What is best for kids?

For more information on the survey results and our long-range facility planning work done so far, please visit www.lacrosseschools.org.

Aaron Engel is superintendent of the School District of La Crosse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0