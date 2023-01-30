AARP, UW-L team up to offer 'Walk with an Eagle'

Walking, moving on your own or with mobility aids, benefits you physically, mentally, and when done with others, socially. AARP in La Crosse has collaborated with the UW-La Crosse Therapeutic Recreation program to offer weekly walks called “Walk with an Eagle” on the accessible campus.

Each week, the group will begin the student-planned walk in the UW-L Student Union on the third floor, Room 3314. The first walk will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 5:15 to 6 p.m.

There is no charge to participate and the event is open to AARP members and non-members 18 years old and older. Minors may participate when accompanied by a parent or guardian. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/feb7walk