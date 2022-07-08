AARP Wisconsin seeks nominees for 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service

MADISON — AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Wisconsin Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Wisconsinites aged 50-plus who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

“We’re excited to shine a light on Wisconsinites who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” said AARP Wisconsin State Director Martha Cranley.

Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Wisconsin’s Executive Council based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.

AARP Wisconsin Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Nominee must be 50 years or older.

The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.

The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.

The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.

Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee are not eligible.

Nominees must be living — this is not a posthumous award.

Please visit www.aarp.org/andrusaward for more information and a nomination form. The application deadline is August 15. Anyone with questions may contact Courtney Anclam at canclam@aarp.org.

The Andrus Award was developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 50 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.