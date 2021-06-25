 Skip to main content
AAUW announces 2021 scholarship, grant recipients
AAUW

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women celebrate 100 years of the woman's right to vote.

 Steve Rundio

The American Association of University Women (and men) has announced the organization's 2021 scholarship and grant recipients.

Each award is valued at $1,000.

Following are the scholarship recipients: 

  • Tribune Extra Effort (2): Sarah Kirsch, Luther High School; Maeghan Wikkerink, Sparta High School
  • Pat Staupe (Arts) Memorial: Lillian Bendel, Central High School
  • Holistc Nursing: Anelita Larson, Viterbo University
  • Janet Isler (Teacher Education) Memorial: Kiley Peterson, Viterbo University
  • Karen Wilson Memorial (3): Amy Dummer, Viterbo University (Graduate Program: Servant Leadership); Sara Pederson, Western Technical College (Radiation Therapy); Carmen Ritter, Western Technical College (Human Services)
  • UW-La Crosse (4): Oluwaseyi Adeoshun (Biomedical Science); Jenelle Higgins (Biology/Pre-OT); Natalie Maufort (Nuclear Medicine Technology); Hannah Riegle (English/Economics)
  • Viterbo University (2): Nyah Brooks (Nursing); Sheridan Schmitt (Nursing)
  • High school graduating seniors: Grace Hoskin, Onalaska High School; Natasha Komperud, Holmen High School; Ava Krause, Central High School; Alexism Sye, Holmen High School; Eden Winga, Central High School.

Following are the grant recipients:

  • Brighter Tomorrows of Sparta
  • New Horizons
  • Self-Sufficiency Program
  • Kosovo Project
  • YWCA Teen Lead
  • Task Force to End Modern Slavery
  • Western Technical College Pathways & Transitions Scholarships and Student Assistance.
