AAUW announces 2021 scholarship, grant recipients

The American Association of University Women (and men) has announced the organization's 2021 scholarship and grant recipients.
Each award is valued at $1,000.
Following are the scholarship recipients:
- Tribune Extra Effort (2): Sarah Kirsch, Luther High School; Maeghan Wikkerink, Sparta High School
- Pat Staupe (Arts) Memorial: Lillian Bendel, Central High School
- Holistc Nursing: Anelita Larson, Viterbo University
- Janet Isler (Teacher Education) Memorial: Kiley Peterson, Viterbo University
- Karen Wilson Memorial (3): Amy Dummer, Viterbo University (Graduate Program: Servant Leadership); Sara Pederson, Western Technical College (Radiation Therapy); Carmen Ritter, Western Technical College (Human Services)
- UW-La Crosse (4): Oluwaseyi Adeoshun (Biomedical Science); Jenelle Higgins (Biology/Pre-OT); Natalie Maufort (Nuclear Medicine Technology); Hannah Riegle (English/Economics)
- Viterbo University (2): Nyah Brooks (Nursing); Sheridan Schmitt (Nursing)
- High school graduating seniors: Grace Hoskin, Onalaska High School; Natasha Komperud, Holmen High School; Ava Krause, Central High School; Alexism Sye, Holmen High School; Eden Winga, Central High School.
Following are the grant recipients:
- Brighter Tomorrows of Sparta
- New Horizons
- Self-Sufficiency Program
- Kosovo Project
- YWCA Teen Lead
- Task Force to End Modern Slavery
- Western Technical College Pathways & Transitions Scholarships and Student Assistance.