AAUW Art Fair on the Green set for La Crosse's Myrick Park
Art Fair on the Green

Jenna Hestekin’s wire frame animals are on display at the 2017's Art Fair on the Green.

 La Crosse Tribune file photo

After going virtual for a year, the annual AAUW Art Fair on the Green is back live for 2021.

Nearly 80 artists from the area are expected to display their work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Art fair coordinator Carol Robertson said there will be two changes from 2019: This year's event is one day instead of two, and it will move from UW-La Crosse to nearby Myrick Park.

"People are going to see artists from all different mediums — painting, wood, photography," Robertson said. "There will be a variety of different artists."

The art fair is the biggest fundraiser for the local chapter of the American Association of University Women. The group has awarded $575,000 in scholarships over the last six decades and was still able to distribute $28,000 last year despite COVID-19 restrictions.

This year's event will continue to have a virtual element. Every artist at the fair is listed on the event's website, where images of their work and their contact information can be accessed. Artist information is also posted on art fair's Facebook page

There is no admission fee. Donations will be accepted, and money will also be raised through the sale of food, beverages and raffles.

In addition to raising scholarship money, Robertson said the art fair raises the profile of area artists.

"It lets people know what kind of artists are in the area," she said. "I enjoy the fact we can support our local artists and local arts community."

IF YOU GO

WHAT: American Association of University Women Art Fair on the Green.

WHEN: Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Myrick Park, La Crosse

FEATURING: Local artists showing their work. Event raises funds for AAUW scholarhships.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

