The La Crosse chapter of AAUW, which advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research, has presented scholarships to a variety of women and programs in the La Crosse area.
Proceeds from “AAUW Art Fair on the Green” — July 27 & 28 on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus — provide the funds for local scholarships and grants. The La Crosse Community Foundation manages and distributes AAUW funds.
On April 13, AAUW honored each of the following programs that exist to break barriers.
Grants in the amount of $1,000 were awarded to support 10 programs.
• Western Technical College, for endowing student assistance and pathways scholarships.
• Brighter Tomorrows of Sparta for empowering individuals to create a safer personal environment.
• Hope Academy (Family & Children’s Center) for providing teen parents opportunities to complete high school credentials and raise healthy children.
• New Horizons for advocating against domestic and sexual abuse.
• Self-Sufficiency Program for providing scholarships and assisting during emergencies.
• YWCA for supporting the teen leadership initiative.
• Task Force to End Modern Slavery (through the FSPA) for combatting human trafficking.
• To attend the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders: Kendra Whelan, UW-L and Rebecca Lawrence, UW-L.
Last month, AAUW presented 20 $1,000 scholarships to students who will continue to break barriers.
• La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort: Amanda Chandler, Black River Falls High School, and Kiara Updike, Arcadia High School
• Janet Isler Memorial: Amanda Hemersbach, Viterbo University.
• AAUW Bridge: Sara Pederson, Western.
• Holistic Nursing: Alla Sambur, Viterbo.
• Karen Wilson Memorial: Melissa Toeche and Jess Larivee, both UW-L.
• Pat Staupe Memorial: Dane Wiskow, UW-L.
• Graduating High School Seniors: Mikayla Fechner, West Salem; Nyah Brooks, La Crescent; Krystal Grosskopf, Logan; and Heather Opitz, Central.
• UW-L: Natalia Frinak, Bailee Golisch, Lillian Minor, Emily Verata, and Megan Wallen.
• Viterbo: Melissa Edgar, Samantha Merkel and Salma Muslim.
