The American Association of University Women at La Crosse branch will celebration their 100th anniversary of advocacy from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Myrick Park Center in La Crosse.

A program featuring the highlights of of the branch's history through the decades will be given by Marilyn Hempstead at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. All past and prospective AAUW members and friends are invited.