The death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of "morality police" last fall drew global attention to the plight of Iranian women, leading to the defiant removal of hijabs in a show of feminism.

Amini, who was Kurdish Iranian, died Sept. 16, 2022, after being detained for wearing her head scarf in a fashion that allegedly exposed some of her hair, against the government dress code. Her beating sparked outrage, yet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has maintained the hijab is a "religious necessity" and a "legal matter" that women must "adhere to."

An opinion article published in the Washington Post two weeks after Amini's death, by Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad and titled “Women are leading a revolution in Iran. When will Western feminists help?,” sparked American Association of University Women La Crosse board member Erica Koonmen to ponder "What can we, in a fairly small Midwestern town, possibly do to show these women that they are not alone?"

Explained Koonmen, "Women are leading the new popular uprising against one of the main pillars of the Islamic Republic of Iran: compulsory hijab. They are facing guns and bullets and demanding an end to a system of gender apartheid. … Alinejad (took) Western feminists to task for failing to show support for both the women in Iran and in Afghanistan, also fighting for basic rights."

The call for allyship led the association, in partnership with the diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Western Technical College and Viterbo University and UW-La Crosse's Racial, Gender and Sexuality Department to form the Women Supporting Women Globally initiative. A series of programs to raise awareness and show solidarity with the women and girls of Iran and Afghanistan, the initiative kicked off last month with a screening of "Persepolis" and will continue Thursday with a talk by UW-L assistant professor Sona Kazemi.

At 6 p.m. April 20, Kazemi will present "Understanding Iran's Feminist Revolution," discussing the oppression she experienced during her childhood and teen years in Iran, her ongoing advocacy, and why the support of individuals worldwide is needed to help "overthrow the Islamic state" so Iranians can "build democracy and gender equality for themselves."

Raised in Iran

Kazemi was raised in the Islamic Republic, a gender apartheid state where girls and women were treated as "less than human," Kazemi said.

"One way in which the state does that is by using the veil, the hijab," said Kazemi. "Hijab is not just a piece of fabric in Iran -- it's a social marker that you are a second-class citizen."

When Kazemi started school, she was required to wear a hijab, and while she didn't realize its meaning at the time, she recognized only the girls had to be covered. At age 14, Kazemi was walking when a group of men jumped out of a mini-bus, attacked her with a cattle prod and shoved her in the vehicle.

"I knew at that time it was the morality police," Kazemi said. "Mahsa Amini was grabbed and killed in a detention center. I am amplifying her voice because I could have been her. I want to acknowledge the fact that every woman is in danger of dying at the hands of the morality police every day in Iran. It's not the odd occurrence."

Kazemi was held at what translates to a "center for the fight against political corruption" for seven hours, without food or access to a bathroom. After convincing the guards to give her a list of phone numbers for the families of those detained, she called each contact. Kazemi's dad was the one to pick her up, and he "blamed me for being arrested."

"He's an open-minded person and he knew what happened to me was terrible," Kazemi said. "But at the same time, he was trying to tell me that if I had covered myself better, this wouldn't have happened to me. But there were women who were arrested with me that were so covered you couldn't even see a strand of hair. So it makes me so mad when people say Mahsa Amini was arrested for bad veiling. No, Mahsa Amini was arrested for being a woman. And that's the mistake that people make."

Kazemi "escaped as soon as she could," moving to Canada for college before coming to the U.S. for post-doctoral fellowships in Ohio and online. In early 2023, she accepted a job teaching race, gender and sexuality studies at UW-L.

Working in academia, Kazemi said she has struggled with feeling marginalized even among progressive circles, with opposition to the Islamic Republic perceived as spreading Islamophobia.

"Middle Eastern or Iranian women are seen as Muslim women, which is a very strange category. We never call women in America Christian women or people in Burma Buddhist women. But for some reason, when it comes to the Middle East, we stick to this very bizarre category that doesn't have any wiggle room in it for any type of opposing politics or contradictions," said Kazemi.

A letter Kazemi sent to the National Women's Studies Association, asking for a statement of allyship with the women of Iran, was not acted on by the organization, Kazemi said, which was of great disappointment to her. Learning the American Association for University Women had in January drafted a resolution in support of women worldwide, especially those in Iran and Iraq, "blew her away."

"With all the years that I have felt so lonely in academia, I suddenly felt extremely supported," said Kazemi. "As soon as I got here, they told me about the statement and they invited me to give the talk, which I gladly accepted."

Support overseas

Over the years, Kazemi has been active transnationally in women's rights and disability rights, working with Iranian women and men who survived acid attacks, torture or political imprisonment. Efforts included providing counseling and securing resources for the victims. She has been highlighting the uprising against the hijab, stressing the fabric is not about culture but a form of abuse and oppression, further evidenced by the reaction of Iran's leadership. Officials have been trying to reign in the protests through often violent and even deadly measures, with thousands arrested and more than 500 killed.

Yet the resistance remains strong, and males have been a surprising source of support.

"Men have been very good allies in the most recent uprisings," said Kazemi. "They are questioning the patriarchy, which is huge."

Kazemi considers herself a "voice in exile," forced out of her home country due to its dictatorship and now working to "amplify the voices inside Iran and tell the world what they are going through and about their bravery." She is calling on individuals nationwide, and the La Crosse community, to stand in solidarity, noting, "What we want in Iran and all over the Middle East is what women want in the U.S. too."

"The patriarchy is universal, and we are struggling for the rights over bodies, our minds and our lives," said Kazemy. "Roe v. Wade should prove to us that we can easily go back in history if we are not careful."

The Islamic Republic is not just the enemy of women of Iran, Kazemi says, but "the enemy of everyone." She encourages people to become involved by urging government representatives not to support a resurrection of the stalled multi-billion dollar Iran nuclear deal or other negotiations.

"They can ask them to not recognize the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic as a representative government because it doesn't represent us. It doesn't represent women. It doesn't deserve a table at the United Nations," said Kazemi.

She encourages following the accounts of activists in Iran and to seek out reliable news sources, noting, "Pay attention to the slogans that people are saying in Iran. Are they chanting 'death to America?' Never. Are they chanting 'death to the Islamic state?' Always."

Iterated Kazemi, "When I ask for solidarity, I'm not asking for bombs or an invasion or a war. What I'm asking is to hear our voices and do not save the Islamic Republic. We don't want saving. We can save ourselves. But the Islamic Republic needs the world's recognition to stay as a state. We want you to be our voices so we can emancipate ourselves."