Abortion ban, marijuana legalization, and police funding will not appear on fall ballot

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors discussed several hot button referendums Thursday evening, with none to ultimately make it to the November ballot.

Covered during the meeting was whether voters should have the chance to weigh in on the topics of marijuana legalization, the abortion ban and police funding via ballot. Community votes would not have any legal impact on the items, but rather serve as a poll on where they stand on the issues. The results would have been forwarded to the state Legislature.

Prior to the vote on these referendums, the Board looked at proposed funding for childcare, an issue which board chair Monica Kruse said had come to "an impasse."

Approved was allocating $50,000 of American Rescue Plan dollars to a UW-Extension study on methods of addressing childcare needs. UW-Extension will review data and put together a plan to be presented to the Board. Voting on whether to put some of the $3.3 million total ARPA funds towards specific childcare programs was voted down as a formality, with the board "going back to 'start.'"

Addressed next was whether to ask voters whether they support the state's 1849 abortion law. Board members spoke at length about their views, with some saying voters should have the opportunity to give their opinions on the law following the overturn of Roe V. Wade. Others felt it was not the County's place to dive into politically divisive issues.

Discussion was impassioned but respectful to both those who expressed they were pro-life and those who felt the government had no place telling a woman what to do with her body. One member proposed altering the wording of the question, which would have read “Should Wisconsin Statute s.940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest or health of the patient, be repealed to ensure legal access to abortion care?”

The vote was split 15 to 15, failing to appear on the ballot.

Consideration of allowing voters to share whether they support marijuana legalization on the ballot also failed, with a vote of 14 in favor and 16 opposed. A similar referendum had been held in 2018, which found around 60% of voters were pro legalization. However, at its July meeting the Board had also voted against including it on the ballot a second time.

The third item posed whether to have community members share if they support funding for local law enforcement. As the item failed to have a motion passed to suspend the rules -- skipping the committee -- it did not come to vote. Had the three referendums passed, the total cost would have been around $15,000.