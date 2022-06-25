Abortion ban: Women facing systemic barriers, domestic abuse especially impacted

With the overturn of Roe V. Wade, the physical and mental health of many women may be compromised. But for those in certain demographics, or living under certain circumstances, the diminished access to a safe abortion could prove even more devastating.

Nearly 50 years after the Supreme Court declared women had a right to abortion, clinics in many states on Friday were forced to cease performing the operation, with Planned Parenthood's Wisconsin sites that provide abortion services halting scheduled procedures. The La Crosse Planned Parenthood does not have an abortion clinic.

An estimated 25% of abortion clinics nationwide are anticipated to shut down under the new ruling, with Wisconsinites likely to start traveling to neighboring states Illinois or Minnesota for abortion services, should Wisconsin's 1849 law continue to make the majority of abortions punishable by law.

"The 173 year old ban on abortion right now was actually enacted when people still believed women shouldn't be able to vote," notes Sarah Ellingson, executive director of The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse

Requiring women to leave the state for abortions, which for some could be a great distance, is likely to have a substantial impact on minorities, members of the LGBTQ community and those in abusive situations, local women's advocates say, and statistics offer confirmation.

"For women and girls in Wisconsin, we now have a limit to what they can and cannot do to help take care of their their own health. And we believe that all health care, including pregnancy, is a very personal decision and a very personal matter that should be dealt with and talked to within trusted community of people that they surround themselves with," Ellingson says.

"This has a significant impact on anyone who can become pregnant and individuals who are already facing undue hardships and challenges such as sexual assault survivors, refugees, individuals in the LGBTQ community, and anyone who faces systematic barriers to quality health care," Ellingson continues.

Domestic abuse situations

Domestic or sexual abuse can come in many forms, among them "reproductive coercion." This could manifest through forcing a woman to become pregnant, tampering with their birth control, or controlling the outcome of a pregnancy.

"The pregnancy and future birth of the child gives the abuser another source of power and control over the survivor," says Ann Kappauf, executive director of New Horizons. The organization regards abortion as "the individual’s choice...We provide all available options and support the survivor’s choice, no matter what that may be."

Under Wisconsin's 1849 law, women only qualify for abortion if their life is at risk, leaving sexual assault survivors unable to legally obtain the operation. Around 32,000 rapes each year will result in pregnancy, Kappauf says, and survivors "may be forced to seek an unsafe means of abortion or carry their perpetrators child to term. Additionally, unwanted pregnancy increases the risk of mental health struggles in survivors."

Having a child due to lack of options could compromise the safety of those experiencing domestic violence, as they may feel the need to remain with the abuser in order to have both parents in the child's life and the financial support to raise them. The abuser could also threaten to take the child away if the survivor attempts to leave. During the pregnancy, physical abuse could also be heightened if the abuser is upset about having a child.

A NCBI report from 2014 found up to 22% of women who had abortions had recently experienced intimate partner violence, and among their reasons for terminating the pregnancy were fear of exposing the child to violence or being "tethered" to their partner.

The study found that the level of physical violence by the man involved in the pregnancy (MIP) decreased for those who had abortions. Those who carried a child from an unwanted pregnancy appeared to experience heightened physical abuse over time. The report notes women denied abortions for slower to end their romantic relationships with the MIPs, and more likely to continue contact with them over time.

Marginalized and minority communities

Those already facing barriers to quality healthcare, struggling financially, or experiencing racism, homophobia or transphobia will be disproportionately affected by the abortion ban, according to health experts.

Per a 2019 report from the CDC, Black women had the highest rate of abortions at 38.4%, followed by Hispanic women at 33.4%. Non-hispanic white women had the lowest rate at 7.2%.

"The factors leading to higher abortion rates among certain racial/ethnic minority groups are complex," the report states. "In addition to disparities in rates of unintended pregnancies, structural factors, including unequal access to quality family planning services, economic disadvantage, and distrust of the medical system, might contribute to observed differences."

According to CDC data, Black women are also most likely to die of maternal causes, at a rate of almost three times that of white women

When it comes to accessing abortion, Black women are overall at a financial disadvantage, which could make the cost of gas or transportation, needing to arrange and pay for child care or taking time off work not feasible -- in 70% of Black households, a women is the primary earner.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports the 2019 median household income for Black households was over $30,000 less than white households. Hispanic households were around $20,000 lower. The poverty rate for Black individuals was 18.8%, compared to 7.3% for white individuals.

Additionally, the Economic Policy Institute reported that in 2016 Hispanic women earned 57 cents to every dollar earned by a white man; for Black women the number was 65 cents.

"Limiting reproductive rights for people can create barriers to quality health care and create undue hardships and challenges," Ellingson says. "The mother who's just trying to make ends meet now has to find childcare and transportation to travel out of state to get the care that she might need. The impact that this decision has is going to be felt by many in the state."

Also more negatively impacted are individuals who identify as LGBTQIA, who studies show have a higher rate of both unintended pregnancy and consideration of performing a self abortion.

Research published in BMJ Journals studying transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive (TGE) individuals assigned female or intersex at birth showed that 36% of those who had ever been pregnant considered terminating their pregnancy without medical supervision. Of those, 19% attempted to do so.

"Reasons given for abortion without clinical supervision ranged from perceived efficiency and desire for privacy, to structural issues including a lack of health insurance coverage, legal restrictions, denials of or mistreatment within clinical care, and cost," the report says.

Another study, published in Women's Health Issues, found bisexual people were three times more likely than heterosexual females to have had an abortion. All sexual minority groups, with the exception of lesbians, were more likely to become pregnant, including as a teen. The increased rate of unintended pregnancy, the report says, likely reflects barriers to sexual and reproductive health services.

The National LGBTQ Task Force in a 2016 release noted, "Many of us — cisgender women, transgender men, intersex and gender-nonconforming people, among others — can get pregnant and rely on a full range of reproductive health options, including abortion, in order to make the best decisions for ourselves."

In addition, they state, "The LGBTQ community is more vulnerable to being poor and therefore more likely to rely on (abortion clinics). ... Denying access to abortion care often will exacerbate existing disparities -- when an individual seeks abortion services but is denied, they are three times more likely to fall into poverty than someone who can get an abortion."

Ellingson says, "The freedom to choose whether and when to have children is essential to achieving full gender and racial equality. At The Women's Fund our mission is to have a positive impact on all women and girls in our community, and this decision and the current state of the law in Wisconsin significantly limits that ability for full gender and racial equality."

Taking a stand

On Friday, protests and rallies popped up across the country, including in La Crosse, and Ellingson encourages those who do not support the abortion ban to continue making their voices heard.

"Anyone who is concerned about where we stand in the state of Wisconsin, we highly recommend they reach out to their state representatives and their federal representatives so that they can let them know how they feel -- that they feel that access to full reproductive health care in a safe manner is important to them," Ellingson says.

"They can ask them to improve public funding for reproductive health care, help put prevention first, and then, of course, stop imposing burdensome and unnecessary regulations on abortion access including requiring patient counseling, mandating waiting periods and requiring parental consent or notification for minors."

Pro-choice individuals can reach out to federal representatives in support of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would prohibit government restrictions on the provision of and access to abortion services. The bill did not pass in May.

"(We can) rally together and flood our state and federal representatives with our thoughts and concerns," Ellingson says. "I think we can all agree that we don't want to see our children and people in the future have their rights limited. We want women and girls to have the power to choose, to have the power to invest in their future and reach their full potential and see possibility.

"We definitely don't want to see barriers added to that. We want our women and girls to, at the end of the day, grow. We don't want to see them have fewer rights in what we have had so far."

Finding local resources

Ellingson encourages individuals to reach out to Planned Parenthood, https://www.plannedparenthood.org/, for information or guidance. Those experiencing domestic violence and seeking information about reproductive health care options can contact New Horizons, http://www.nhagainstabuse.org/. The organization, Kappauf says, can provide resources and referrals that support their individual choices.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.