Appointed

Valerie Nelson

  • of West Salem has been appointed to serve as Grand Representative of Saskatchewan in Wisconsin for the Order of Eastern Star.

Scholarship

Ann Wales

  • of Holmen has received the Eastern Star Training for Adult Religious Leadership Scholarship from the Grand Chapter of Eastern Star, Wisconsin.
Tags

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

