Appointed
Valerie Nelson
- of West Salem has been appointed to serve as Grand Representative of Saskatchewan in Wisconsin for the Order of Eastern Star.
Scholarship
Ann Wales
- of Holmen has received the Eastern Star Training for Adult Religious Leadership Scholarship from the Grand Chapter of Eastern Star, Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.