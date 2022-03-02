Above & Beyond: Cotter student won't let the Taliban stop her dreams

Editor’s note: Above & Beyond is a Winona Daily News’ scholarship program similar to the Tribune’s Extra Effort Awards.

Cotter Schools senior Sajida Mirzada won’t let the Taliban stop her from becoming a doctor, even as they threaten her and her family’s safety and success in life.

Mirzada’s dreams for her future took shape during her childhood in Afghanistan, where she grew up in a small village with her family, which includes five brothers and one sister.

“I learned a lot from my family, especially from my parents,” said Mirzada, who is the Winona Daily News’ Cotter Schools Above & Beyond scholarship recipient.

She said that she learned how to stay positive no matter what from her mother.

As for her father, Mirzada learned from him how to look forward to and plan her future.

She has already taken one big step in the plans she made as a child.

“It was my dream to come to the United States to study,” Mirzada said.

Her goal was to study to become a doctor here, as she had witnessed a lack of medical staff in her hometown area.

She wanted to be able to help people, especially women and children in Afghanistan who lacked access to proper, timely medical services.

Mirzada’s path in life and education hasn’t been easy, though.

The Taliban attacked her home area in 2015, she recalled.

Her rights were taken away, as classes such as English and biology soon stopped at her all-female school, and the curriculum was replaced with only Islamic books.

Mirzada remembers how the Taliban treated the women in her school. They were punished and threatened, which led to her coming home crying after school.

Mirzada recalled the Taliban telling her, “We’re going to kill you.”

Eventually, her school was shut down. Mirzada, along with other women and girls, was forced to stay at home and couldn’t go outside unless they had someone to protect them.

Although Mirzada was stuck in her home the vast majority of the time for almost three years, she didn’t let the laws stop her from learning.

“I’m not going to accept it,” Mirzada recalls thinking during this time. “(The Taliban is) not going to stop my dreams.”

She learned English and other topics using her brothers’ books.

Additionally, she was able to learn English at a local class in the village that was separate from her school.

Eventually, Mirzada wanted more than just staying in her home all of the time. She ended up moving to a city with one of her brothers, where she was able to resume her English studies.

She soon learned about Cotter Schools through one of her brothers’ friends.

After connecting with the school, she received a scholarship in 2019 that enabled her to move to the U.S. and live in the Cotter dorms as she studied there.

Mirzada has thoroughly enjoyed the community and winter in Winona.

She said she’ll miss the Cotter community, which has given her a support system that includes staff and fellow students, when she graduates in a few months.

She plans to attend college in the area to continue on her path to becoming a doctor. So far, she has been accepted into Saint Mary’s University, but is still considering other colleges.

Most of Mirzada’s family remains behind in Afghanistan, but she does have one brother in Zumbrota, Minn., who now serves as her guardian.

“He’s my biggest, biggest supporter, and I’m so grateful to have him in my life,” Mirzada said.

It’s not easy for her family members that are still back in her home country. They are hiding in Kabul from the Taliban, Mirzada shared earlier this month, and they face the choice of either leaving the country or dying.

The Taliban has harmed her family in the past. Mirzada said that in 1990 they hung her father from a tree and shot him three times.

“I’m so glad that he is still alive,” Mirzada said.

One of her brothers also experience violence at the hands of the Taliban, who nailed his ear to a wall.

While her brother and father survived, her uncle died in another attack. After trying to protect a village’s people and their education and freedom, he had his hands tied to a water wheel and was killed.

Mirzada’s family, whom she hasn’t seen since she came to the U.S. three years ago, continues to be a targe of the Taliban, as one of her brothers worked for U.S. troops for a few years before becoming a medic for the Afghan National Army.

The Taliban is attempting to track him down because of this. Mirzada knows that if they find her brother, they will likely kill him.

Because of this, her family is no longer able to live normal lives. They are currently working toward moving to the U.S., with a GoFundMe titled “They Left Everything Behind in Afghanistan” now set up to help support their journey.

Mirzada said she has been able to power through the struggles she’s faced and the challenges for her family by continuing to stay strong and do whatever is best for other girls.

She says talking to people back in her home country, especially her female classmates, “gives me so much power to use this opportunity to improve and, in the future, help them.”

She pushes herself along in hard moments by remembering that she does not want to go back to a life in Afghanistan, where she has no rights and is at the mercy of the Taliban.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.