Paul Liethen hates that the automotive and diesel program seems to be the best-kept secret at West Salem High School.
“On one hand, students who have enrolled in the program seem to love it,” said Liethen, the lead instructor. “On the other hand, automotive and similar programs are the last thing that many students seem to think about. We’re doing great work with these students, and nobody seems to care.”
Area school districts in recent years have launched specialized programs or academies meant to help students master crafts and trades that are seldom a part of core instruction.
West Salem has automotive and diesel.
Holmen High School has agriscience.
And Onalaska High School has technology and engineering.
These programs not only allow students to zero in on their hobby or passion — they also help students parlay their knowledge and technical skills into a career, which can mitigate worker shortages in the process.
“One of the things everyone is finding in all trade areas is high school students, and their parents, too, are a little apprehensive about going into these areas,” said Liethen, noting the stigma around blue-collar jobs. “We’re trying to cut through the red tape and give kids these opportunities.”
Students who enroll in these programs — they’re open to students from other districts, as well — spend a sizeable chunk of the school day learning their specific craft, usually three or four hours. If they start as underclassmen, they can move on to more advanced classes as they near graduation.
But students also have the opportunity to pick and choose from a diverse set of topics.
Roger King, who runs Holmen’s agriscience program, said students can take classes in animal health, greenhouses, wildlife ecology, fishery ecology, forestry, leadership and many other subjects.
“Traditionally, we don’t really say that we’re focusing on farming — but everything that relates to agriculture,” King said. “I want our animal science class to focus on good nutrition in growing an animal. In our leadership class, I want students who will be leaders in setting policy that will help producers grow quality food.
“Industry comes to me all the time and says they want students to know what opportunities and options are out there,” he said. “Veterinarians are an ag business, feed companies, organic producers. We’re bombarded with that.”
In West Salem, Liethen sees a similar need for mechanics, technicians and other professionals who work with cars.
Some dealerships are so eager to recruit new workers, he said, that they’ll even pay for a prospective employee to go to college.
And Liethen hopes to keep funneling qualified workers into the industry.
In February, voters approved a $1.5 million referendum that has gone, in part, toward a renovation of the automotive lab at West Salem High.
The expanded facility will allow students to work on seven cars at a time, instead of three. It will also have the room to receive semi trucks without students having to remove the smokestacks.
“We’ve been working out of an old maintenance facility from the 1960s,” said Liethen, adding that he’s accepting donations for new equipment. “It’s been a pretty good … but this is really going to be a nice space.”
It would be a bonus, Liethen said, if the new facility attracts more students to the program.
“It seems like everyone is focused on band, choir and athletics,” he said. “They forget that we’re looking for technicians, too.”
