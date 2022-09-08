Alma woman injured in crash with parked semi in Fountain City

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Jodi Lynn Stafford-Thiele fell asleep around 9:30 p.m. while driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre on North Shore Drive (Hwy. 35). Her vehicle struck a legally parked semi, which was unoccupied at the time of the crash. Stafford-Thiele was wearing a seat belt, and the front airbags of her vehicle were activated.