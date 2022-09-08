 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alma woman injured in crash with parked semi in Fountain City

  • 0

A 56-year-old Alma woman was injured Wednesday after a car crashed into a parked semi in Fountain City.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Jodi Lynn Stafford-Thiele fell asleep around 9:30 p.m. while driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre on North Shore Drive (Hwy. 35). Her vehicle struck a legally parked semi, which was unoccupied at the time of the crash. Stafford-Thiele was wearing a seat belt, and the front airbags of her vehicle were activated.

Stafford-Thiele was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australia after the bushfire: Fire-ravaged forests and wildlife are recovering

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News