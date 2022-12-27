Attempt to thaw water pipe triggers fire in La Crosse

Use of a heating appliance to thaw a frozen pipe triggered a Christmas Eve fire in La Crosse, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

Firefighters were called shortly before 7 p.m. to 1018 Liberty St., where moderate smoke from was coming from the interior of the residence. Crews entered the building and found a small fire burning in a first-floor wall.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and contained it to the room where it originated.

All occupants had evacuated the home before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported. The residence sustained moderate fire and smoke damage.

IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022