Autopsy says drowning killed UW-La Crosse student

The body of Hamud Faal was found March 17 in the Mississippi River by the La Crosse Fire Department. He was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 3:37 a.m. walking alone southbound on Front Street in downtown La Crosse. He was reported missing the next day by his family. His body was recovered in 25 feet of water near the Division Street landing in La Crosse, just a few blocks from where he was last seen.