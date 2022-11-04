 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story topical

Autopsy says drowning killed UW-La Crosse student

  • 0
Hamud Faal

Faal

Drowning caused the death of a 25-year-old UW-La Crosse student earlier this year, according to an autopsy report from the La Crosse County Medical Examiner.

The body of Hamud Faal was found March 17 in the Mississippi River by the La Crosse Fire Department. He was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 3:37 a.m. walking alone southbound on Front Street in downtown La Crosse. He was reported missing the next day by his family. His body was recovered in 25 feet of water near the Division Street landing in La Crosse, just a few blocks from where he was last seen.

A witness told police that Faal appeared heavily intoxicated shortly before he went missing, and security camera footage from Feb. 20 shows him walking unsteady on Pearl Street. The autopsy found a high level of alcohol in his system.

People are also reading…

The autopsy report contains no indication of foul play.

UWL Chancellor Joe Gow announces the student health partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System will now be permanent

A video version of the photo gallery that highlights some of the most accomplished people who have studied there.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wow! Watch the birth of a panda at the San Diego Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News