Autopsy says drowning killed UW-La Crosse student

Drowning caused the death of a 25-year-old UW-La Crosse student earlier this year, according to an autopsy report from the La Crosse County Medical Examiner.
The body of Hamud Faal was found March 17 in the Mississippi River by the La Crosse Fire Department. He was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 3:37 a.m. walking alone southbound on Front Street in downtown La Crosse. He was reported missing the next day by his family. His body was recovered in 25 feet of water near the Division Street landing in La Crosse, just a few blocks from where he was last seen.
A witness told police that Faal appeared heavily intoxicated shortly before he went missing, and security camera footage from Feb. 20 shows him walking unsteady on Pearl Street. The autopsy found a high level of alcohol in his system.