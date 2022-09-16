 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Bicyclist dead after crash in Winona County

A bicyclist is dead after a collision with a motor vehicle Thursday in Winona County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a bicycle operated by 40-year-old Matthew Michael Tipton of Buffalo, Minnesota, and a Honda Accord operated by 58-year-old Thomas Daniel Horst of Lanesboro, Minnesota, collided around 8:30 p.m. while both were northbound on Hwy. 61 at Vila Street.

Tipton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The airbag in the Honda deployed, but neither Holst nor a passenger in his vehicle were injured.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

