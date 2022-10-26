Bicyclist injured on Hixon Trail in La Crosse

A bicyclist sustained moderate to severe injuries after an accident on the Hixon Trail Tuesday.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, a person fell off a bicycle around 5:45 p.m. while riding a trial in Hixton Forest at 3401 Quarry Road. Units from the La Crosse Fire Department's search and rescue team responded to the scene and made contact with the patient halfway up the bluff.

Crews extricated the patient from the bluff using specialized equipment. The patient was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse.

Eleven personnel from the fire department and two from Tri-State Ambulance responded to the call.