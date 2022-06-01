 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found in Monroe County identified

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified the dead body found May 27 in the town of Sparta.

Fredi Ruiz, 26, Sparta, was found in the La Crosse River around 12:30 p.m. by a canoeist near the Hammer Road crossing.

The investigation into the death is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office or Monroe County Crime Stoppers.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

