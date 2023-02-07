The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has determined that hypothermia caused the death of Felicia J. Wanna, 50, of Warrens, whose body was found Jan. 18 in a remote area 1½ miles north of Tomah's city limits.

Wanna's family had not seen or heard from her since Dec. 29, 2022, and called police Jan. 2 to pursue a welfare check.

Investigators obtained video footage from Tomah Walmart that shows Wanna leaving the store Dec. 29 around 7:30 p.m. on her own free will. Although a number of other subsequent sightings were reported, including one Jan. 3 in La Crosse, there were no confirmed sightings since Dec. 29.

The death investigation was completed by the sheriff’s office, Ho-Chunk Police Department, state Department of Criminal Investigation, state crime lab, Wisconsin State Patrol and Monroe County Medical Examiner.

