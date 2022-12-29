 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crews extinguish duplex fire in Onalaska

No injuries were reported after firefighters extinguished a structure fire Wednesday in Onalaska.

According to the City of Onalaska Fire Department, crews were called shortly before 6 p.m. to a fire at 1820 East Avenue North, where moderate smoke was coming from a residential duplex. A bystander reported witnessing three children evacuate the home, and there was nobody inside by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters located the sources of the fire in the basement and extinguished the blaze within five minutes of being dispatched.

Nineteen firefighters responded to the scene, including four from the La Crosse Fire Department and two from Holmen Fire Department.

