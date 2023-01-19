 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dead body believed to be missing woman found in Monroe County

  • 0

Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe, will face murder charges despite her still being missing. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Monroe County authorities believe a dead body discovered Wednesday in the town of LaGrange is a 50-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

Shortly after 10 a.m., law enforcement located the body of a woman tentatively identified as Felicia J. Wanna. A search operation was being conducted at the time for Wanna, who had been missing since the beginning of the year.

Wanna, also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen on Bluebird Avenue in Warrens on Dec. 29, 2022, around 11 a.m., according to Ho-Chunk Police. There were also reports that she was in La Crosse on Jan. 3.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death remains active. Anyone with information can contact the Ho-Chunk Police Department at 715-284-2658 or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 608-269-6333.

Felicia Wanna

Wanna

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war taking heavy toll on servicemen: Tens of thousands likely to suffer from PTSD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News