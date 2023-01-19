Dead body believed to be missing woman found in Monroe County

Monroe County authorities believe a dead body discovered Wednesday in the town of LaGrange is a 50-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

Shortly after 10 a.m., law enforcement located the body of a woman tentatively identified as Felicia J. Wanna. A search operation was being conducted at the time for Wanna, who had been missing since the beginning of the year.

Wanna, also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen on Bluebird Avenue in Warrens on Dec. 29, 2022, around 11 a.m., according to Ho-Chunk Police. There were also reports that she was in La Crosse on Jan. 3.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death remains active. Anyone with information can contact the Ho-Chunk Police Department at 715-284-2658 or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 608-269-6333.