The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has revised the initial account of an Aug. 17, 2019, fatal boating accident on the Mississippi River.

The crash killed 41-year-old Scott V. Halvorson of La Crosse. According to the DNR, a bass boat operated by Keith Matush, 56, of Dane, overtook a jon boat operated by Halvorson on Pool 8 of the Mississippi River and triggered a collision.

La Crosse County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the crash and interviewed the two boat operators at the boat landing. The initial report indicated that Halvorson cut in front of a Matush and failed to yield the right-of-way where there was a blind corner.

“The evidence from the investigation proved the initial report was not actually what happened,” DNR conservation warden Matt Groppi said.

Halvorson was knocked unconscious. He regained consciousness a short time later and was ambulatory when deputies arrived. He refused immediate medical attention and planned to drive to a hospital on his own. He was later diagnosed with internal head injuries and died the following day.

After the initial report, the DNR worked with the sheriff’s office, La Crosse Police and Fire departments and the State Patrol to reconstruct the crash.

Utilizing sonar, the team was able to locate the motor cowling from the jon boat's outboard. Investigators used 3D scanning technology out of the water to find more evidence about the crash.

“Reconstruction was so important,” Groppi said. “We found the bass boat was overtaking the jon boat, and it was the bass boat that should have yielded.”

Matush was charged in La Crosse County Circuit County with misdemeanor negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty Nov. 18 and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, plus court costs.

