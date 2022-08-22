 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drunk driving suspected in Buffalo County crash

One person was injured after a suspected drunk driving crash Saturday in Buffalo County.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Wilfrido Ortiz Sandoval of Arcadia was operating a Infiniti G35 sedan on Hwy. 95 near Hwy. C shortly before 12:30 a.m. when he lost control.

Sandoval told police he was driving too fast when he failed to negotiate a turn. The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest on the roof.

Sandoval and a passenger, 19-year-old Irving Sandoval Ortiz of Arcadia, exited the vehicle before police arrived. Both were wearing seat belts. Ortiz was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash rendered the vehicle inoperable, and Hwy. 95 was reduced to one lane while emergency personnel cleared the scene.

Sandoval submitted to a field a sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

