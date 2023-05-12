Eight people and a horse were injured after a car struck a horse and buggy Thursday afternoon in Trempealeau County.

At 5:40 p.m. May 11, the Trempealeau County dispatch center received a report of a crash at Highway 53 and Brittani Lane in the town of Pigeon. The initial investigation indicated a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling Southbound on the highway when it struck the rear end of a horse and buggy that was in the southbound lane.

The horse and buggy was waiting for oncoming traffic before turning left into a private drive across from Brittani Lane when it was struck, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

Eight people were in the buggy at the time of the crash, including six youth, two of whom are believed to have been ejected from the buggy as a result of the impact.

All of the buggy occupants sustained minor to severe injuries, with one youth flown to University of Wisconsin hospital in Madison for treatment. The horse pulling the buggy was also injured.

The sole occupant of the Jeep was uninjured.

Assisting with the crash were the Whitehall Police Department, Whitehall Fire Department, Pigeon Falls Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance Service and Life Link.