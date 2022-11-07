 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall from Buffalo County deer stand results in minor injuries

A 16-year-old Buffalo County male escaped with minor injuries after falling 20 feet from a deer stand Nov. 6.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Garret Julius Pavelka of Wabasha, Minnesota, was able to contact dispatch around 1 p.m. and reported that he had fallen from a stand in the town of Modena. He said he was climbing into his stand when a limb he was holding snapped.

Pavelka was able to tell first responders he was lying on a field edge on a ridge top above where his vehicle was parked. He was airlifted from the scene by a Mayo Clinic helicopter.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

