Fall from Buffalo County deer stand results in minor injuries

A 16-year-old Buffalo County male escaped with minor injuries after falling 20 feet from a deer stand Nov. 6.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Garret Julius Pavelka of Wabasha, Minnesota, was able to contact dispatch around 1 p.m. and reported that he had fallen from a stand in the town of Modena. He said he was climbing into his stand when a limb he was holding snapped.
Pavelka was able to tell first responders he was lying on a field edge on a ridge top above where his vehicle was parked. He was airlifted from the scene by a Mayo Clinic helicopter.