Fire forces evacuation of Sparta restaurant

Customers and employees were evacuated from a Sparta restaurant after a fire broke out Monday.

According to the Sparta Area Fire District, crews were dispatched to the Sparta Family Restaurant on 741 Avon Rd. shortly before 1 p.m. and found heavy smoking coming from the roof of the building. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen and spread through the exhaust ventilation system up through the ceiling and roof.

The fire was extinguished and the building was ventilated.

The business sustained moderate fire damage in the kitchen and moderate smoke and water damage in the dining area.

Chief Mike Arnold said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He said he's uncertain how long the restaurant will be closed.