 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fire forces evacuation of Sparta restaurant

  • 0

Customers and employees were evacuated from a Sparta restaurant after a fire broke out Monday.

According to the Sparta Area Fire District, crews were dispatched to the Sparta Family Restaurant on 741 Avon Rd. shortly before 1 p.m. and found heavy smoking coming from the roof of the building. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen and spread through the exhaust ventilation system up through the ceiling and roof.

The fire was extinguished and the building was ventilated.

The business sustained moderate fire damage in the kitchen and moderate smoke and water damage in the dining area.

Chief Mike Arnold said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He said he's uncertain how long the restaurant will be closed.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News