An apartment building in La Crosse sustained moderate smoke and fire damage Thursday.
According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews responded within three minutes to a call at 136 Milwaukee Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. Crews entered the first floor apartment and quickly extinguished the blaze.
Crews discovered the fire had extended to a second floor apartment and quickly extinguished that blaze. Additional crews searched the remaining apartments to verify that all occupants had evacuated the structure.
Twenty-one firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Scenes from blaze in downtown La Crosse
Excavators work to clean up what is left of a building on the 300 block of S. Fourth Street after a Thursday morning fire ravaged the structure occupied by Indian Curry House and Bar.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Excavators work to clean up what is left of a building on the 300 block of S. Fourth Street Thursday after a morning fire ravaged the structure occupied by Indian Curry House and Bar.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The building occupied by the India Curry House and Bar on 300 block of Fourth Street South lay in ruin after a morning blaze Thursday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze from boom trucks Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Ruble covers the 300 block of Fourth Street South in front of the India Curry House and Bar on Thursday as a morning fire is extinguished.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze from the ground Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze from boom trucks Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A firefighter climbs a boom ladder while working the scene of a blaze Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown. The fire devastated the building occupied by India Curry House and Bar.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings from boom trucks and the ground Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
At the scene of the fire in downtown La Crosse.
Bill Harnden
Fire scene on South Fourth Street on Thursday morning in downtown La Crosse.
Bill Harnden
