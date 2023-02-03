One firefighter was injured while fighting a blaze Friday at a Holmen residence.
The Holmen Area Fire Department was called shortly before 8 a.m. to a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen. When crews arrived fire was extending from the roof through a kitchen vent.
The injured firefighter was evaluated at the scene by Tri-State Ambulance. The fire department confirmed the injury wasn't serious. No other injuries were reported.
Crews arrived within 5½ minutes and quickly extinguished the fire. One occupant was at home when the fire broke out.
The department believes the fire was triggered by stovetop cooking.
Fire crews in a California county were faced with an unexpected challenge when they had to rescue 70 dogs and several cats from a house fire. Rescuers were reportedly stunned when they found only three people and as many as 70 Pomeranians needed saving when the garage caught fire.
IN PHOTOS & VIDEOS: A look back on January in the Coulee Region
A member of the grounds services team clears snow Friday from the walkway outside of the Prairie Springs Sciences Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Students returned to campus on Monday for the beginning of second semester.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Central's Nic Williams
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Matt Boland of La Crosse catches air off a jump Monday at a sledding hill in the town of Shelby during an outdoor excursion with his family.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska students and players celebrate
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Heidi Overson, who started the Amara Rose Foundation in June, visits her daughter’s grave at Upper Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery. Overson lost her daughter, Amara Rose Lee, to a fentanyl overdose last January. Lee was 31.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
ABOVE: Ryan Allert, 3, and his mother Tara, build a snowman Thursday in their front yard on 23rd Street. Allert’s preschool was closed for the day due to the winter storm that began overnight.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sandy Hammes, with the Luxembourg/American Decendantns’ Society, waves a Luxembourg flag during Wednesday’s sister city document signing ceremony.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Draft horses feed this week on a La Crosse County farm near Bangor.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Coulee Region's McKenna LaFleur, center, celebrates a first period gol with MaKenna Olson, left, and Mallory Long.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sheriff’s deputies are sworn in Tuesday by Judge Scott Horne at the La Crosse County Courthouse. The department will be led by Sheriff John Siegel, who was chosen by voters to take the position in the November election.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at
steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!