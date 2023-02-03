One firefighter was injured while fighting a blaze Friday at a Holmen residence.

The Holmen Area Fire Department was called shortly before 8 a.m. to a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen. When crews arrived fire was extending from the roof through a kitchen vent.

The injured firefighter was evaluated at the scene by Tri-State Ambulance. The fire department confirmed the injury wasn't serious. No other injuries were reported.

Crews arrived within 5½ minutes and quickly extinguished the fire. One occupant was at home when the fire broke out.

The department believes the fire was triggered by stovetop cooking.

IN PHOTOS & VIDEOS: A look back on January in the Coulee Region