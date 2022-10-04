 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters quickly douse blaze in La Crosse

Occupants of a three-unit apartment building in La Crosse returned to their units after firefighters arrived on scene within two minutes of a call at 911 9th St. South.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, firefighters responded around 11:30 p.m. to a call of a basement fire and found smoke coming from the back side of the structure.

An occupant of the building applied water to the blaze before crews arrived. Firefighters were able to send a hose line into the basement and keep the fire from spreading.

The fire generated a significant amount of smoke in the building, but fire crews were able to sufficiently ventilate the apartment units to allow residents to return.

The basement sustained fire and smoke damage. Fire investigators were unable to determine what triggered the blaze.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

