Four pets killed in La Crosse fire

No injuries were reported but four pets died after a Wednesday afternoon fire caused significant damage to a home in La Crosse

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, firefighters responded within two minutes to a report of fire that started shortly before 5:30 p.m. at 1415 Market St. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire and smoke were coming from a window on the back side of the structure.

Firefighters applied water from the outside and then moved to the interior, where they found the source of the fire in the kitchen.

A search of the structure determined that none of the home's residents were inside at the time of the fire. However, one dog and three cats died in the blaze.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

