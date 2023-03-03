Two residents were injured and a home in the town of Onalaska sustained significant damage after a garbage truck barreled into the structure Feb. 22.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, a truck owned by Hilltopper Refuse and Recycling Service crashed into the structure on Clifford Drive around 1:30 p.m.

The crash report says the driver parked the vehicle on the opposite side of the road because he was unable to perform collection services while heading uphill. The driver said once the vehicle had stopped, he pushed the neutral button and applied the brake so he could exit the truck.

The driver said as he walked to collect receptacles, the truck's tires started spinning and sliding downhill. He attempted to get back inside, but it was moving too quickly.

The vehicle struck a cable barrier and a legally parked vehicle before sliding down a steep embankment and striking the house.

Two people were inside the residence when the vehicle struck. One reported a knee injury from falling downstairs, and another reported chest pains. They were both transported by private vehicle to a local hospital.

The crash report said the road was covered by snow and ice and that road conditions played a role in the crash. No citations were issued.