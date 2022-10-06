Head-on collision closes highway in Monroe County for three hours

A two-vehicle crash Sept. 30 in Monroe County sent one person to the hospital and caused the highway to be shut down for more than three hours.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 Freightliner and 2007 Audi collided head-on around 5:15 p.m. while traveling on Hwy. 27 near Federal Avenue. The initial investigation shows the crash occurred after the Audi had deviated from its lane. The crash caused the Freightliner to instantly catch fire.

The driver of the Audi was transported by Sparta Ambulance with non-life-threatening injures. Both the driver of the semi and a passenger in the semi escaped without injury. However, the driver of the semi was later taken from the scene by ambulance due to an unrelated medical issue.

Traffic was diverted from Hwy. 27 for roughly three hours while the roadway was cleared.

The crash remains under investigations by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.