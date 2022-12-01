 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High-speed chase ends on Interstate 94

A high-speed on Interstate 94 ended Wednesday when a vehicle entered a ditch and struck a tree near the Jackson-Trempealeau county line.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, police identified a Chevy Camaro headed westbound at speeds exceeding 120 mph shortly after 7 p.m. Police deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle.

Two men, Deon D. Hobbs of Hobart, Indiana, and Terrelle A. Ramsey of Elkhart, Indiana, were removed from the vehicle. The sheriff office reports that one of the men was transported from the scene by ambulance for minor injuries.

Neither man had been criminally charged as of Thursday morning. The incident remains under investigation.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

