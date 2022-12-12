 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holmen residence damaged by Saturday fire

A residential structure east of Holmen sustained serious damage after a Saturday fire.

The Holmen Fire Department responded around 3:30 p.m. to W6314 Valley Place, where crews came upon a one-story residence with heavy fire coming from the rear. Firefighters from Holmen, La Crosse, Onalaska, Trempealeau, Farmington and West Salem remained at the site for several hours before the fire was extinguished.

One firefighter was injured while fighting the blaze. The occupants of the residence safety exited the home before firefighters arrived.

The home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

