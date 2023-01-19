 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate dies in La Crosse County Jail

An inmate has been found dead in the La Crosse County Jail.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, jail staff discovered a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell. Staff immediately performed life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office has been contacted to conduct an independent investigation of the death. An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.

The name of the deceased individual has yet to be released.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

