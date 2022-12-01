Jury convicts Onalaska man of sexual assault

A 34-year-old Onalaska man has been convicted in La Crosse County Circuit Court of sexual assault.

A jury of six men and six women deliberated for seven hours Wednesday before convicting Peter Andrew Galick of second-degree sexual assault/use of force. The trial lasted three days.

Prosecutors argued that Galick met a woman through a dating app, and they had brunch together in La Crosse Oct. 18, 2020. The two then went to Galick’s 1 River Place Drive residence, where prosecutors say he initiated aggressive sexual contact and forced the woman into sex.

The woman called a national sexual assault hotline later that day and agreed to a medical exam. A nurse told police that the woman had numerous bruises and abrasions on her body.

Galick had been free on a $2,000 signature bond that included a no-contact order with the woman. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.