 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jury convicts Onalaska man of sexual assault

  • 0

A 34-year-old Onalaska man has been convicted in La Crosse County Circuit Court of sexual assault.

A jury of six men and six women deliberated for seven hours Wednesday before convicting Peter Andrew Galick of second-degree sexual assault/use of force. The trial lasted three days.

Prosecutors argued that Galick met a woman through a dating app, and they had brunch together in La Crosse Oct. 18, 2020. The two then went to Galick’s 1 River Place Drive residence, where prosecutors say he initiated aggressive sexual contact and forced the woman into sex.

The woman called a national sexual assault hotline later that day and agreed to a medical exam. A nurse told police that the woman had numerous bruises and abrasions on her body.

Galick had been free on a $2,000 signature bond that included a no-contact order with the woman. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

Peter Andrew Galick

Peter Andrew Galick

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The world's most expensive cities to live in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News