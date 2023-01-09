 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse Aquinas School goes on 'soft lockdown'

  • 0

An incident Monday that triggered a lockdown near Aquinas High School did not involve a shooting as originally suspected.

Aquinas' administration sent an email to parents around 9:30 a.m. reporting that the school implemented a "soft lockdown" on the advice of the La Crosse Police Department after a reported shooting at Seventh and Winnebago streets. The email said the school day would continue as normal normal during the lockdown.

Police department Capt. Avrie Schott confirmed that police were sent to Seventh and Winnebago with information about a possible firearm. After an investigation, the incident was changed a suspicious call. She said it doesn't appear that a shooting took place.

Demand for picture books explaining traumatic events such as school shootings has grown dramatically, according to publishers. Experts say these books can help kids process their feelings. Using picture books and puppets, Ian Ellis James, known by his stage name "Electric," works with children on gun violence prevention in New York City. "If I could just use a puppet, if I can write some books, if I can use some songs and then go out and start with a five year old, six year old... I think I can change behavior, so that's the strategy," James, an Emmy award-winning Sesame Street writer, said. As anxiety and depression rates rise among young Americans experts say demand for resources like children's books dealing with trauma are also increasing.

Freshman Sammy Davis had 30 points, eight rebounds and seven steals as the Aquinas High School girls basketball team beat Prairie du Chien 72-61 on Saturday.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt outside prison in Iran as two protestors set to be executed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News