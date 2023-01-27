 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse home damaged by overnight fire

No injuries were reported, but a house in La Crosse sustained heavy damage after an overnight fire.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews were called shortly after 3 a.m. Friday to a 344 28th Street South, where a heavy fire was reported. There were initial reports of an unaccounted resident, but the person was later accounted for and safe. The structure sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

Twenty-four personnel and 11 apparatus were called to the scene. It took 2½ hours for crews to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

